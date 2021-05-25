Club Tigres achieves an agonizing triumph against Chivas and caresses the bichampionship of the Liga MX Femenil

The UANL Tigres have approached the bicampeonato of the Liga MX Femenil, by beating the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the last minute by a score of 2-1, in the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021.

At the start of the match, the visiting forward Sandra Mayor He beat the central team on the mark Michelle Gonzalez and defined with a left foot that beat Blanca Felix, at 13 ‘. On another dangerous play, a timely sweep of Jaqueline rodriguez He avoided the same against it.

In a clear scoring opportunity, Alicia cervantes he failed in his definition and they left without a goal at halftime. At the beginning of the second half, Guadalajara quickly found the equalizer in a long punt by Blanca Félix that bounced in the three-quarters of the field and left the visiting defense in a bad way.

Anette Vazquez With his speed he drove the ball until he defined his left foot and equalized the score at 50 ‘. The goal woke up again to the rostrum where a large number of fans were present and returned to get into the game.

But Tigres did not give in and in a dangerous play, another saving sweep, this time from Miriam Garcia, avoided the goal against. Alicia Cervantes had another chance, however despite evading the mark, she was unable to shoot comfortably and had to receive medical attention and get out of exchange.

The emotions came in the last gasps of the game with a maximum penalty in favor of Guadalajara that Carolina Jaramillo crashed into the crossbar. In added time, the felines found themselves in a corner kick with the winning goal that they scored Greta espinoza. Next Monday the champion of the Guardians 2021 tournament will be defined in the University Stadium.