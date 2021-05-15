Club Tigres achieves an agonizing draw against Rayadas in the first leg of the semifinals (Summary, video, Goals)

The UANL Tigres scored a goal in the final minutes of the match to equalize by a score of 2-2 as a visitor against the Rayadas de Monterrey, in the first leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The result favors the Auriazules, who have a double advantage with away goals and position in the general table. From minute 12, those led by Hector Becerra had to row against the current, after the expulsion of Alexandria Godínez, in addition to having to endure the constant attacks of the feline attackers.

In a defensive error, Mariana chain He tried to return the ball to his goalkeeper, who was outside the area and put his hands to prevent it from passing, for which he saw the red card. Becerra had to modify his approach and decided to sacrifice Diana Evangelista to enter Claudia lozoya.

With one more player on the court, the Auriazules tried anyway to open the scoring, but the force did not seem to be with them. Already in the second half, just at 47 ‘, Nancy antonio He managed to break the zero, after heading a corner to the first post and defeating the Albiazul defense, who only saw the ball enter the net.

Monterrey turned to the front, and with controversy included, they managed to quickly equalize the score. At 52 ‘, Christina Burkenroad finished off a center of Rebeca Bernal, although the Albiazul forward was in an advanced position, a situation that the standard-bearer did not see.

Desiree Monsivais appeared at 71 ‘to give the albiazules an advantage, after taking a long pass from Andrea Sanchez and define before the exit of Ophelia Solis. Roberto Medina he modified his pieces and at 77 ‘he entered Blanca Solís for Bethlehem Cross. The change worked.

When all seemed lost, on two previous occasions Katty Martinez could not beat Lozoya, Solís appeared at 92 ‘to push a low center of Stephany Mayor. Even the auriazules could take a greater advantage, when at 95 ‘ Cristina Ferral he crashed a shot into the post, and on the counterattack, Antonio flew the shot.

The result favors Tigres, as a draw to 2-2 or any victory would give them a pass to the Semis of Liga MX Femenil. The series is defined on Monday, at 7:00 in the afternoon, in the University Stadium.