Club Santos vs Gallos de Querétaro: Lineups of the repechage match in the Clausura 2021

The Santos Laguna team and the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will play a place for the round of the Quarterfinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX, in the match corresponding to the playoff.

The group of Warriors led by the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada He arrives as the favorite in the series, finishing in fifth position in the general table and remaining on the edge of directly accessing the league.

While the Queretaro painting of the Mexican strategist Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano He managed to obtain the last place in the reclassification of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with the help of the defeats of Pumas de UNAM, Mazatlán FC and the tie of Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 17.

ALIGNMENTS

SANTOS CLUB

1 Carlos Acevedo (P) (C) 5 Félix Torres 21 Matheus Doria 6 Alan Cervantes 7 Juan Otero 8 Carlos Orrantia 10 Diego Valdez 11 Fernando Gorriarán 190 Omar Campos 19 Eduardo Aguirre 32 Eduar Preciado

QUERETARO ROOSTERS

13 Gil Alcalá (P) 2 Omar Mendoza 17 Erik Vera 22 José Doldán 25 Daniel Cervantes 5 Kevin Escamilla 8 Fernando Madrigal 10 Jefferson Montero 14 Antonio Valencia (C) 15 Ángel Sepúlveda 19 Hugo Silveira

