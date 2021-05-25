Club Santos vs Cruz Azul: Fernando Guerrero will whistle the first leg of the final in Liga MX

Santos Laguna’s team will host the first leg in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when they receive in the TSM stadium the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine next Thursday, May 27.

Heading into the first 90 minutes of the final series between the Warriors and the Celestial, the Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation They announced the arbitration body that will carry out the actions in the Lagunera region.

The whistling Fernando ‘Cantante’ Guerrero will be the central referee in the first leg of the final in the Santos Modelo Territory, Michel Morales Y Jose Martinez will be the assistants; while Diego Montaño will serve as the fourth officer.

While Jorge Isaac Rojas he will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee in the game between Santos Laguna and the Cruz Azul Machine; by last, Gerardo Martinez will take the reins of AVAR in the game.

REFEREE BODY IN THE GAME OF IDA:

Fernando Guerrero – Central Referee Michel Morales – Assistant one José Martínez – Assistant Two Diego Montaño – Substitute Referee Jorge Isaac Rojas – VAR Gerardo Martínez – AVAR

