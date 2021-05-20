Club Santos vs Club Puebla: Schedule and where to watch the first leg of the semifinals in Liga MX

Santos Laguna’s team will host the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip in the TSM stadium; to be held this Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time through the screens of Fox Sports Y Clear Brand.

The set of the Uruguayan coach’s Warriors Guillermo Almada They will seek to return to a Mexican soccer final since the 2018 closing tournament, when they won the title against the Red Devils of Toluca.

While the poblano picture of the Argentine strategist Nicolas Larcamón They want to reach the title dispute for the first time in history in short tournaments for the club, since they have not played a final since the 1991-1992 season when they lost to the Esmeraldas de León.

The Laguneros will seek to extend their hegemony in the Comarca Lagunera over the Poblanos, where they have not been defeated since the 1999 winter tournament, when they lost by a 4-1 thrashing in the disappeared Corona stadium.

