Club Santos: Ronaldo Prieto rules out that the Warriors are favorites against Club Puebla

Santos Laguna’s team will seek to gain an important advantage in the first leg of the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving in the TSM stadium the visit of the Puebla Strip.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, striker Ronaldo Prieto confessed that within the squad he does not feel that the Warriors arrive as the favorites in the tie against the Poblanos.

“We do not feel like the favorites, we play game after game we want to do what we do best, to have the ball press high, as we have always done throughout the tournament,” he declared.

In addition, the Mexican attacker affirmed that he is happy and proud that the institution is four games away from being able to conquer the seventh star in its history in Liga MX ahead of the semifinals.

“The truth is a lot of happiness on the part of the group, because I think we did not deserve to be eliminated for all that we have worked for. Happy also for the group, because we all work very hard every day, we continue to dream of the seventh,” he explained.

