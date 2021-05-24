Club Santos: Matías Vuoso shows his support for the Warriors prior to the second leg

Santos Laguna’s team will seek to seal their pass to the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Cuauhtémoc stadium to face the Puebla Strip in the second leg of the semifinals.

After achieving a significant advantage in the first leg at the TSM stadium, former footballer Vicente Matías Vuoso has made his support felt for the coach’s Warriors Guillermo Almada with an emotional message on social networks.

“Good morning and warriors. Today the pass to the final is assured, there is no other #ModoGuerrero”, he wrote.

"Good morning and warriors. Today the pass to the final is assured, there is no other #ModoGuerrero" – Vicente Matias Vuoso (@VuosoOficial) May 23, 2021

It should be noted that Santos Laguna with any triumph and tie even with the defeat by two or difference of three goals with annotations would give him the pass to the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, where the Cruz Azul Machine.

Today is played! Let’s go for the pass to the final! Come on, warriors! ️ Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Today is played! Let's go for the pass to the final! Come on, warriors! Cuauhtémoc Stadium ⏰ 19.00hrs – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 23, 2021

