Club Santos: Matheus Doria warns Cruz Azul ahead of the second leg of the final

The Santos Laguna team and the Cruz Azul Machine will define this Sunday, May 30, the new champion of the MX League, in the present Closing tournament 2021 in the second leg to be held at the Azteca stadium.

In a press video conference for Liga MX, defender Matheus Doria issued a warning to the Celestes that they will go to great lengths to reverse the score against and win top honors.

“We have to face the game like we did at home, look for the goal from the beginning. We need victory, win whatever it is and look for it from the first minute. We are calm about what we did, there is self-criticism to improve and not make mistakes in simple things” , he expressed.

Regarding the weight of closing the series in the Aztec stadium, the Brazilian defender highlighted the importance of achieving the feat in this scenario and they think that it is a great opportunity to be able to leave their name and that of the institution reflected.

“It is a very important stadium for the history of my country. I will give everything to achieve my first championship with Santos there. We also have chances in our favor. As they won here we can also win there,” he declared.

