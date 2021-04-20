Club Santos: Matheus Doria launches a letter to Club Pachuca

The Santos Laguna team have started with their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021 in local condition against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In an interview after the victory against the Red Devils of Toluca, defender Matheus Doria sent a strong message to the Hidalgo team stating that it will be a crucial game for the Warriors in their aspirations to advance directly to the league.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Puebla confirms the return of the fans to the Cuauhtémoc stadium vs Pumas

“It is a direct confrontation against an opponent who is fighting with us for those first four places, that’s better because it depends only on us.

| After our meeting we talked with our #Guerrero Matheus Doria about his performance and how he viewed his teammates, and this is what he told us. Obrigado, Matheus! # ModoGuerrero⚔ pic.twitter.com/xoYgx7bWQo – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) April 20, 2021

Sometimes the technique is not given, but we are fighting the war as we are always used to being, we have a very important game against Tuzos del Pachuca, we have two finals to go before starting the good part, “he said.

Santos Laguna’s team is in fifth position in the general table with 25 points, surpassed by the Rayados from Monterrey by goal difference and one point away from the Puebla Strip, in the last two direct league spots.

Read also: Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño to Chivas? Carlos Poblete responds