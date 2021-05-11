Club Santos: Matheus Doria highlights his strengths ahead of the league

Santos Laguna’s team has begun to focus on the first leg in the quarterfinal round at home against the Rayados de Monterrey, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Matheus Doria affirmed that within the institution there is great strength due to the results obtained during the contest.

“The idea of ​​the coaching staff, president, the fans is to win, we are working on that, we did a great job in the preseason, many young people made their debut in this tournament and they all have the same desire, and it will not be different now that we go to the league” , he expressed.

In addition, the Brazilian defender pointed out that despite the adversities they have suffered during the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, the word pressure does not cross the head within the squad or the coaching staff.

“Throughout the tournament no one trusted us, I was happy with my group and with the family we built, we had difficult times. We don’t bring pressure, we are calm, we change pressure for work because work answers everything”, stated.

