Club Santos: Juan Otero does not belittle Club Puebla ahead of the second leg

Santos Laguna’s team has returned to training for the close of the tie against the Puebla Strip, in the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, forward Juan Otero affirmed that within the squad they are aware that the last 90 minutes of the series must be played against the Pueblans without thinking about the advantage obtained in the first leg.

“For us it is as if it were a zero to zero. We will go to Puebla to propose, never to back down. It is a very good result but we know that they will come out with everything. Yesterday we made several mistakes that almost cost us a goal. Carlos Acevedo saved us, “he said.

In addition, the Colombian attacker confessed that he was happy and content to be back in the activity with the Warriors and to be able to help the institution of the Lagunera region to achieve the main objective in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“It was an important game for me. My injury was not very serious and I have already returned to help the team,” he said.

