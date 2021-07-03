Club Santos: Ismael Govea highlights the intense preseason of the Warriors

The Santos Laguna team continues with their training sessions at their facilities, in view of the first preparation commitments towards their participation in the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, defender Ismael Govea highlighted the demand imposed by the coach Guillermo Almada during the preseason of the Warriors team heading to the next season.

“This week of preparation has been very good and demanding, in training we are doing it in the best way for the start of the tournament.”

Our #Guerrero Ismael Govea shared with us his opinion about the reactivation of training sessions and the preparation for a great game this weekend, but I will not tell you, here I leave it. # ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Em9bsKBX1v – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 2, 2021

“All this week we have been delivering 100, we are preparing to give our best in this match and so it serves us for the start of the tournament in the first days,” he said.

It should be noted that the Santos Laguna team will have its first preparation match in the preseason, facing the Eagles of America next Sunday, July 4, in the United States.

