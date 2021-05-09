Club Santos humiliates Querétaro and will face Rayados in the Liguilla (Summary, Video, Goals)

Santos Laguna’s team without disheveled, won at home by a 5-0 win over Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, to advance to the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, where they will be measured against Rayados de Monterrey.

Those from La Laguna did not let the feathers or the fans present at TSM breathe, as they squeezed the rival and in less than 50 minutes they already had the tie in the bag. At 20 ‘, when Querétaro was moderately competing against, Fernando Gorriarán He paved the way with an annotation gem, which hung from the corner.

Two minutes later, Diego Valdes spared a clear in the area, but seconds later Ayrton Preciado He did not forgive the spaces in the area and placed the ball at the base of the post for 2-0.

The Roosters plucked themselves very soon in the complement because in just two minutes they conceded the 3-0, which made the story complicated, after a showy triangulation of the locals that ended in the network thanks to Eduardo Aguirre, who closed the clamp in the small area.

At 59 ‘those from La Laguna increased the win with a maximum penalty that the referee reviewed in the VAR for a hand inside the area, a charge that Diego Valdés took advantage of. At 61 ‘, the “Mudo” appeared for his second goal of the night, taking advantage of a rebound in the area to put definitive figures.

The “Cinderella” of the tournament could not take it anymore, she said goodbye to the Guardians 2021 without any visitor triumph. Santos will face Rayados, who adds two qualifying rounds in favor, as he has eliminated the Warriors from the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2018 and Apertura 2019.