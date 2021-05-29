Club Santos: Guillermo Almada’s message to the fans prior to the second leg vs Cruz Azul

The Santos Laguna team has had their training behind open doors for the second leg of the final, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor to the Cruz Azul Machine.

Following the conclusion of the Warriors practice in the TSM stadium, Coach Guillermo Almada took the microphone to address the fans who appeared in the stands of the property and that has gone viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, Jorge Victor Garcia, the correspondent of Fox Sports in Torreón, he released the video of the moment in which the Uruguayan strategist thanked the fans for their support. Santos Modelo Territory promising that they will fight hard for the title.

“On Sunday these players will leave their lives. We will all celebrate, God willing, next week,” he said.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna will seek to overcome the 1-0 deficit obtained in the first leg during his visit to Aztec stadium Before the Cruz Azul Machine, where the new champion of Liga MX will be defined.

