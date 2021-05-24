Club Santos: Guillermo Almada warns Cruz Azul ahead of the final

Santos Laguna’s team has become the last finalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, after overcoming the Puebla Strip by an aggregate score of 3-1 and where it will face the Cruz Azul Machine.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Guillermo Almada has issued a warning to the strategist’s celestial Juan Reynoso that they will fight until the end to conquer a new championship.

Read also: Club Puebla: Fans surrender at the feet of Santiago Ormeño for his goal against Club Santos

“When they are inspired, they can paint anyone’s face. As long as we are plugged in. I am confident that we are going to play great games against Cruz Azul,” he said.

⚔️ Guillermo Almada in conference: “When they are inspired, they can paint anyone’s face. As long as we are plugged in. I am confident that we are going to play great games against Cruz Azul.” – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 24, 2021

In addition, the Uruguayan strategist affirmed that he is not worried about whether or not they arrive as favorites for the Mexican soccer final, they will go with the same mentality of being able to return the MX League crown to the Lagunera region.

“Whether we arrive as favorites or not, we are going to do our job. We have confidence in the squad and if at any moment we are missing something, we will put the desire, the disposition, the claw,” he declared.

Read also: Liguilla Liga MX: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

WE WILL DISPUTE THE END OF GUARD1ANES 2021! We thank the warrior fans never stop supporting, never stop believing and never stop fighting until the end. Today more than ever, this final, goes for you. #WarriorMode⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HUSgtMkHR4 – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 24, 2021

Finally, coach Guillermo Almada affirmed that the advantage obtained in the first leg in the TSM stadium It was key to the spirit that the rival showed and that prevented the tie from getting complicated.