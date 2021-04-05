Club Santos: Guillermo Almada serene after the draw against Chivas

Santos Laguna’s team could not maintain the advantage on the scoreboard to end up equalizing as a visitor against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the action of matchday 13 in Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Guillermo Almada was serene and confessed that mistakes and absences were factors for the Warriors not being able to score three points.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas, a team that is not enforced at the Akron Stadium

“We had arrival, but not precision, mistakes and casualties such as Gorriarán or Govea affect. We had to improvise some positions,” he said.

⚽ “We had arrival, but not precision, mistakes and casualties such as Gorriarán or Govea affect. We had to improvise some positions “ ️ ️Guillermo Almada, DT Club Santos pic.twitter.com/Y0cyF9ItYp – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 5, 2021

In addition, the Uruguayan strategist stressed that the Sacred Herd was a difficult rival to collapse and that the hierarchy of its squad meant that the team from the Lagunera region will only take one unit on its visit.

“There is also merit from Chivas, which has great players, with a lot of hierarchy. We came for the three points and we got one,” he said.

Read also: Club Tigres: Fans explode against the lineup of the felines vs Gallos de Querétaro

With this result, Santos Laguna’s team climbs to the direct league positions by placing itself in fourth position in the general table with 22 points; while Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara away from the playoffs by stalling in 15th place with 13 units.