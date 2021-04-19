Club Santos: Guillermo Almada highlights the performance of the players in the victory against Club Toluca

Santos Laguna’s team has secured their place in the finals in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, defeating the Red Devils of Toluca in the action of matchday 15.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Guillermo Almada highlighted the work of the players and stressed that it was a six-point game against a direct rival of the Warriors.

“The victory was a great emotional injection for the youth we have. It was also against a direct rival that leaves us in an important position for the next game,” he said.

▶ ️ Our DT Guillermo Almada attends the media after the match on Day 15 of Guard1anes2021 against Toluca. #WarriorMode – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) April 19, 2021

With this result, Santos Laguna remains on the lookout for direct league positions in the current Clausura 2021 tournament by adding 25 units in fifth position in the general table, in the absence of the rest of matchday 15.

LET’S GO FOR THE DIRECT PASS! ✅ Four homegrown players on the court.

✅ Seventh victory in # Guard1anes2021

✅25 points

✅Second double for Eduardo Aguirre. # ModoGuerrero⚔️ https://t.co/5RdDDRnZ0a – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) April 19, 2021

