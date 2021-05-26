Club Santos: Fernando Gorriarán ‘upsets’ the fans before the final vs Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna’s team and the Cruz Azul Machine will begin the battle in the TSM stadium 180 minutes in the final of Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in search of the new champion of Mexican soccer.

A day away for the first leg, midfielder Fernando Gorriarán has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message addressed to the faithful fans of the Warriors in the face of the game against the celestial ones.

“One more step,” he wrote along with some emojis clashing fists, an explosion, the Uruguayan flag and the designed photograph of the match to be held in the Santos Modelo territory.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the Laguneros did not wait, showing their confidence and enthusiasm that midfielder Fernando Gorriarán will lead Santos Laguna to the conquest of a new title.

Together we will achieve it, as a team, each giving priority to working together and trusting each other. They will feel the support of all of us who will be present and all those who would like to be there from their homes.

Come on, Nando, this is the game that counts.

We go for the glory. – (((Guerrero and Santo))) (@SantoyGuerrero) May 26, 2021

San Fernando Gorriaran – Emmanuel CSL (@EmMaNuELoCo) May 26, 2021

With all my Gorri we want to be champions !!!!!! – Cha Cha Charlie (@charlieeflowers) May 26, 2021

Come, always with you – Elisa (@Elisa_Solis) May 26, 2021

You can, against all odds and against all opinion, the lagoon trusts you # VaPor7i – Héctor Compean (@ HctorCompean1) May 26, 2021

Come on Nando, you leaving everything on the court that we will do the same from the stands. # VaPorA7í – Daniel Velázquez (@Daniel_vlz) May 26, 2021

# Vamospor7i we go with everything and giving soul and body do not leave anything and the one back the same – david ramirez (@DavidTazv) May 26, 2021