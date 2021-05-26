Club Santos: Fernando Gorriarán ‘upsets’ the fans before the final vs Cruz Azul

Football

Santos Laguna’s team and the Cruz Azul Machine will begin the battle in the TSM stadium 180 minutes in the final of Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in search of the new champion of Mexican soccer.

A day away for the first leg, midfielder Fernando Gorriarán has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message addressed to the faithful fans of the Warriors in the face of the game against the celestial ones.

Read also: Europa League: Miguel Layún’s Message for Villarreal after winning against Manchester

“One more step,” he wrote along with some emojis clashing fists, an explosion, the Uruguayan flag and the designed photograph of the match to be held in the Santos Modelo territory.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the Laguneros did not wait, showing their confidence and enthusiasm that midfielder Fernando Gorriarán will lead Santos Laguna to the conquest of a new title.

Read also: Liga MX: David Faitelson praises Club Santos before the first leg vs Cruz Azul