Club Santos: Fernando Gorriarán qualifies the Clausura 2021 as positive for the Warriors

Santos Laguna’s team will look for a direct pass to the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip in the match corresponding to matchday 17.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, midfielder Fernando Gorriarán stated that the Warriors have earned the respect of their rivals given the difficulties they have experienced during the tournament.

“The balance is very positive. Nobody thought that we would be fighting for third place on the last date, everything the team has done is very positive,” he said.

In addition, the Uruguayan midfielder stressed that the squad arrives with the best scenario to face the Puebla Strip and give a special joy to his faithful fans who will be present at the TSM.

“It is a beautiful game that we have the end, the best scenario to close the tournament well and enjoy the people. The day we understand what we love to do, everything will come alone, we depend on ourselves,” he declared.

