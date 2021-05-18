Club Santos: Dante Elizalde shows his respect for the refereeing work prior to the semifinals

Arbitration in Liga MX has become the main protagonist in the league in the present Closing tournament 2021, which has changed the course and the results of the matches in the playoffs and in the quarterfinal round.

In an exclusive interview for ‘W Sports‘, Dante Elizalde, the president of Santos Laguna, expressed that he respects the work of the whistlers assigned to the games and that he tries to bring opinion into their work with measure.

“The arbitration is quite a complicated task, in public we are respectful and in private we make our feelings known. In the corresponding forums we express our feelings,” he said.

Regarding the presence of the fans in the stadiums, the manager of the Warriors confessed that he gives a strong motivation to all the semifinalists to face the matches and reach the goal of being champions in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“Having an audience has been quite good, very positive but we must reiterate the rules of conduct, we must eradicate the homophobic cry. We have equipment that allows us to identify this,” he explained.

Finally, Dante Elizalde highlighted the strong union and solidarity that the coach has forged Guillermo Almada with the squad during this Liga MX Clausura 2021 tournament, putting as the main strength of the team facing the first leg against the Puebla Strip.