Club Santos: Dante Elizalde reveals the strength of the Warriors prior to the game vs. Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna’s team will begin the path to its seventh star in the history of Liga MX, when they host in the Santos Modelo Territory the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine, in the first leg of the final.

In an exclusive interview for the portal of ‘Halftime‘, President Dante Elizalde stressed that despite not having figures within their squad, the great strength of the Warriors is teamwork.

“This team is made up of men more than names, who act as a block, which is a family, who share their knowledge with the intention that the boys grow up and what they have contributed, as is the case of Omar Campos, who achieved it for the confidence that Guillermo gave him, for the great base he built in his training process, and today more than talking about a name, I would like to do it for the entire campus, “he said.

Despite having on the verge of equaling a historical mark in short tournaments, the manager of the Laguneros affirmed that they are focused on reaching the goal of achieving a new championship in Liga MX.

“For us, the real occupation is for the referee to whistle the start of the game and there all wishes, predictions and omens disappear; what we have to do is be focused and the rest is left to the statistics,” he declared.

