Club Santos clarifies the situation of Santiago Muñoz towards the Apertura 2021

Forward Santiago Muñoz has given the note prior to the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, to be separated from the preseason of Santos Laguna due to the refusal to renew the contract with the club.

Given the different versions that have circulated in the media, the Warriors team has addressed all their fans, clarifying the current situation with the 18-year-old Mexican attacker through a statement.

“Club Santos Laguna Reports: About our player Santiago Muñoz: The player has entered into a contract with registration in the Under 20 category, the validity of which still establishes one more year of contract.”

“Said document establishes that, if an offer comes from abroad for its services, Club Santos will support it in every way, always prioritizing its development and sports consolidation.”

“Santiago returned to training with his category derived from a purely sporting decision by the Coaching Staff, based on the lack of concentration and focus on the work that the team is currently doing, since today he only has to go abroad.”

