Club Santos: Carlos Acevedo warns Rayados and Club Puebla

Santos Laguna’s team has secured their place in the finals in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by prevailing in local condition on matchday 15 at the Red Devils of Toluca.

In an interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo made it clear to the Rayados from Monterrey Yet the Puebla Strip who will seek until the end the direct pass to the league in the contest.

Read also: Liga MX: Siboldi sends a letter to Juan Reynoso for his work at Cruz Azul

“The repechage is assured but the intention of the team is to be within the first four. It is our illusion and main objective, we have two very important games left to do so,” he said.

| @ AcevedoCarlos9 assured that @ClubSantos seeks to be in the Liguilla. “The playoffs are assured but the team’s intention is to stay within the first four.

It is our illusion and main objective, we have two very important games left to do so. “ – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 19, 2021

In addition, the 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that within the group there is great harmony in the face of the great step that the institution has taken in the face of the sensitive casualties due to injury suffered in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We are very happy with the result, I think the team showed what we are capable of doing and what we work on every day, very happy to give the fans this victory,” he explained.

Read also: The enormous sacrifice of Luis Fuentes not to lose the title in the Club América

Santos Laguna’s team remains in fifth position in the general table in the current Clausura 2021 tournament with 25 points, the same sum as Rayados de Monterrey but with worse goal difference and one unit away from the Puebla Strip.