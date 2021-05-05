Club Santos: Carlos Acevedo spoke about the ‘ghosts’ of the Warriors in the playoffs

The Santos Laguna team has started with the preparation training, to face the match corresponding to the repechage in the present Closing tournament 2021, receiving the visit of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo confessed that it will be essential not to make the same mistakes as in the reclassification of the last tournament against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

“We had many distractions especially in the defensive part, they cost us the goals against Pachuca and obviously the elimination, we have to be very focused, with a great thirst for revenge and obviously have the faith to achieve the victory,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that they are aware that they failed to finish in the direct league positions, but keeping in mind the casualties they had due to injury to their great figures.

“That we have not met the objective we do see it as a failure, but we also see the positive side, we went through injuries and events that we had not planned and even so the team was always there,” he said.

