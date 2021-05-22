Club Santos: Carlos Acevedo reveals the key to avoid the comeback of Club Puebla

Santos Laguna’s team has embarked on the trip to Angelopolis for the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in condition of visitor before the Strip of the Puebla.

In a press videoconference prior to the trip to Puebla, goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo affirmed that it will be key for the Warriors to play the game without thinking about the advantage obtained in the first leg against the Poblanos.

“In the minds of the squad the series goes 0-0, it is important to go to Puebla to propose our game, we know we have a good advantage but it is not defining,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper expressed that they must be intense and always have in mind to seek to score to avoid a surprise in the second leg against the Puebla Strip in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We already know what we have to polish, what we have to do on Sunday and what Santos is going to propose at Cuauhtémoc, it will be the same intensity at the same price and look for goals, which is what we most like. It is of interest for this game, “he said.

