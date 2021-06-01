Club Santos: Brian Lozano recognizes the effort of the Warriors in the final with an emotional message

Santos Laguna’s team stayed on the edge of consummating a new championship in its history in the MX League, falling 1-1 on aggregate to the Cruz Azul Machine, the monarchs of the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite failing to conquer the Mexican soccer title, winger Brian ‘Huevo’ Lozano has sent an emotional dedication to the rest of his teammates for the great effort they showed in the final series.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Shaggy Martínez’s exciting message after winning Liga MX

“The truth is, I am very proud of each one of my teammates and the whole team in general! When the season started they doubted us a lot and there was practically no talk about Santos, but as the games went by we took care of it!”.

The truth is I am very proud of each one of my teammates and the whole team in general! When the season started they doubted us a lot and there was practically no talk of Santos, but as the games went by we took care of it! – Brian Lozano (@ brian_lozano18) May 31, 2021

“To speak on the court and show that with work, humility and playing as a team great things can be achieved! We reached a new final and it is no small thing! Unfortunately we did not win it, but I have no doubts that this is the way! ! @ClubSantos, “he wrote.

It should be noted that Brian Lozano has missed the 2020-2021 Liga MX season with Santos Laguna after undergoing surgery on a couple of occasions for a right knee injury and awaiting his return for him. Opening 2021.

Read also: Santos: Carlos Acevedo sends an emotional message after falling in the final against Cruz Azul