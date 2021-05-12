Club Santos: Ayrton Preciado motivated by his return to the courts prior to the league

Santos Laguna’s team continues with its preparation training, to face the first leg in the Quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX against Rayados de Monterrey.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, forward Ayrton Preciado confessed to being grateful for the coach Guillermo Almada and from his teammates for the support he received during his recovery process until his return to the courts.

“A long time ago I did not feel this feeling, more confidence. They were very difficult years due to the injuries. It was not my fault. Now I am focused on doing my best for @ClubSantos. The games that come, we are going with a very good mental clean and jerk”, express.

Regarding the confrontation against the Rayados de Monterrey, the Ecuadorian attacker affirmed that it will be key and essential to be focused on the 180 minutes to aspire to advance to the semifinals.

“You have to be smarter, it’s 180 minutes, we have experience and we must continue with the same idea of ​​the game, knowing when to be more accurate, knowing the fact that there are two games. We already had the experience that playing better than him. rival, we have been eliminated. It is necessary to play with a lot of head to be able to happen to the Semifinal “, detailed.

