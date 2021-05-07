Club Santos: Are you going or staying? Dante Elizalde clarifies the future of Guillermo Almada on the bench

Coach Guillermo Almada has become the new rumor that he will be the next coach to change of scene, ahead of the reclassification match between Santos Laguna and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the Closing tournament 2021.

In an exclusive interview on the program ‘Fox Sports Radio‘, President Dante Elizalde clarified the situation of the Uruguayan strategist before the rumors that place him leaving the team to go to South American football.

“He has a contract for an indefinite period, but we are making small adjustments in the economic part,” he said.

In addition, the manager of the Warriors expressed that within the group he feels a sense of motivation to be able to enter the league and be able to overcome the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on the field.

“I see the team with a thirst for revenge. I see them very focused, we are aware that we have obtained absolutely nothing, that is why this hunger to demonstrate and return the support and affection of the people is intact,” he declared.

