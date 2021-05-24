Club Santos: Alejandro Irarragorri and his emotional message to the Warriors after advancing to the final

Santos Laguna’s team has become the rival of the Cruz Azul Machine in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after leaving the Puebla Strip with an aggregate score of 3-1.

After the second leg in the semifinals, Alejandro Irarragorri, the president of the institution, spoke on social networks with an emotional message to the squad, coaching staff and the fans of the Warriors.

“A Success is the door to a new challenge !! # Vapor7i exciting path in search of transcendence !! @ClubSantos see you on Thursday at @TSMoficial”, he wrote.

In the absence of the official announcement, the Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna will define the new Liga MX champion in this Clausura 2021 tournament next Thursday, May 27 and Sunday, May 30.

Team in #WarriorMode⚔️! ✅ Final # 11 in Short Tournaments.

✅First end of Guillermo Almada.

✅Four homegrown players during the semifinal second leg. Let’s go to seven! And # VaPor7i⭐ pic.twitter.com/UhW2bDmqPA – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 24, 2021

