Club Santos: Afición encourages the Warriors in training prior to the second leg (VIDEO)

After the defeat suffered in the first leg, Santos Laguna’s team has returned to training to face the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX against the Cruz Azul Machine, with a special surprise.

Through Twitter, the Warriors team released the video where the coach’s squad practice is shown in detail Guillermo Almada at their property while receiving support from fans in the stands.

“And we’re just getting started! We’re getting ready to give it our all on Sunday. You’re invited! We’re all training today!” They wrote.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna needs a victory by more than two goals to be crowned Liga MX champion in the Clausura 2021 tournament; While the Cruz Azul Machine with the tie is enough to break the 23 and a half year drought without lifting the Mexican soccer trophy.

