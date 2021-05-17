Club Santos advances to the semifinals of Clausura 2021 with a last minute goal (Summary, Video, Goals)

Santos Laguna’s team has become the third semifinalist of the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, when they equalized at the last minute by a score of 1-1 against Rayados de Monterrey, in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

The Albiazules did not withstand the onslaught of the Laguna offensive and after trying to save the result in the second half, they succumbed after a goal in the last moments of Ronaldo prieto.

Maxi Meza He opened the scoring in the 30th minute, after he spliced ​​the ball after a defensive rebound from a corner kick. Despite the fact that the goal gave them peace of mind, in the Albiazul team the attempts did not stop and they looked for it on at least a couple of more occasions, with the forwards Rogelio Funes Mori Y Vincent Janssen, but they did not succeed.

Already in the second half, the Coahuilenses tried anyway to score a goal that would put the regios in trouble, who gave up control of the ball, but the defensive cuts of Stefan medina, who entered at 44 ‘due to the injury of Cesar Montes, Y Miguel Layún they prevented the goal.

Before, the controversy appeared, because at 53 ‘the referee César Ramos went to the VAR to corroborate a hand of Jesus Gallardo within the area, which finally did not occur. At 66 ‘and 67’, the Santistas searched with diagonals within the area but both the Colombian and the Mexican appeared at the last minute so that the goal would not fall.

Until 91 ‘, when Ronaldo Prieto took advantage of a rebound from Gallardo after a corner kick to sign the goal of the pass due to the bad location of Hugo Gonzalez. Now Santos expects a rival in the Semifinals, which may be between Puebla or Blue Cross.