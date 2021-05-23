Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Lineups for the second leg of the Liga MX

The Puebla Strip this afternoon receives the Santos Laguna team on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in the second leg of the semifinals of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, after losing three goals to zero in the first leg at TSM.

For this return match, Puebla, led by Nicolás Larcamón, is obliged to score three goals if they want to qualify for the grand final of the Clausura 2021 against Cruz Azul, so they will not have an easy task.

For his part, Santos Laguna has to maintain the advantage and may even lose by two goals and still qualify for the grand final, but if he manages to score an away goal, he would force Puebla to have to score five goals.

We will work, we will run, we will fight, we will leave the skin until the last second of the game It is your turn to shout, jump, encourage and support from Cuauhtémoc and from We are #LaFranjaQueNosUne, we are TEAM, let’s be ETERNAL !!! # PartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/ShjBN1KARJ – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 23, 2021

For now, Cruz Azul is already classified for the grand final of the Clausura 2021, after beating the Tuzos del Pachuca by a goal to zero on the global scoreboard, by Santiago Giménez.

Lineups

Puebla: Silva (p), Corral, Segovia, Salas, Álvarez, Reyes, Aguilar, Reyes, Tabó, Ormeño, Fernández.

Santos Laguna: Acevedo (P), Torres, Doria, Cervantes, Otero, Orrantia, Valdés, Gorriarán, Campos, Aguirre, Preciado.

