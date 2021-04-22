Club Puebla vs Pumas: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 16 in Liga MX

The Puebla Strip will seek to approach the league directly by receiving the visit of the UNAM Pumas, in the match that opens the activity on matchday 16 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021, to be held this Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time on the screens of Aztec TV.

The Puebla team led by the coach Nicolas Larcamón arrives at the game after winning as visitor to the Athletic San Luis and arriving with high chances of finishing in the direct league positions.

While the university cadre of the strategist Andres Lillini rescued a draw in local condition against the UANL Tigers to stay in the playoff spots for the Clausura 2021 tournament.

In the last 10 matches in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, the Puebla Strip registers four wins, three draws and three victories for the UNAM Pumas, with 12 goals for the poblanos and 11 annotations for the capital.

