Club Puebla vs Pumas: Lineups of the match of matchday 16 in Liga MX

The Puebla Strip will seek to secure its place directly to the league by receiving the visit of the UNAM Pumas, in the match that opens the activity on matchday 16 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

The Puebla team led by the coach Nicolas Larcamón It arrives with four games without knowing the defeat in the contest, to place itself in the third position in the general table with 26 points.

While the University cadre of the strategist Andres Lillini He remains out of the playoff spots in the Clausura 2021 tournament, despite adding five games without losing to position himself in 13th place with 17 units.

ALIGNMENTS

PUEBLA CLUB

1 Antony Silva (P) 4 George Corral 16 Juan Segovia 20 Maximiliano Araujo 25 Maximiliano Perg 6 Javier Salas (C) 12 Israel Reyes 26 Salvador Reyes 10 Christian Tabó 14 Santiago Ormeño 22 Omar Fernández

Cougars

1 Alfredo Talavera (P) 2 Alan Mozo 5 Johan Vásquez 23 Nicolás Freire 6 Erik Lira 7 Sebastián Saucedo 10 Favio Álvarez 12 Facundo Waller 22 Juan Pablo Vigón (C) 8 Gabriel Torres 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno

