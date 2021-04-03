Club Puebla vs Mazatlán FC: The line-ups for the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX

The Puebla Strip will seek to stay in the fight in the direct league positions in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Mazatlán FC, at the start of matchday 13.

The Puebla team led by the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón it is in seventh position in the general table with 17 points and with a streak of three games without knowing the victory in the contest.

While the Sinaloan picture of the Mexican strategist Thomas Boy, adds a win in his last four games in the Clausura 2021 tournament to stay in eleventh place with 14 units, continuing his fight to avoid paying one of the three financial penalties in the quotient.

ALIGNMENTS

PUEBLA CLUB

1 Antony Silva (P) 4 George Corral 16 Juan Segovia 25 Maximiliano Perg 6 Javier Salas 12 Israel Reyes 26 Salvador Reyes 10 Christian Tabó 14 Santiago Ormeño 21 Amaury Escoto 22 Omar Fernández

MAZATLAN FC

34 Nicolás Vikonis (P) 3 Néstor Vidrio 4 Nicolás Díaz 5 Carlos Vargas 16 José Ortiz 25 Israel Jiménez (C) 7 Luis Mendoza 14 Lorenzo Reyes 30 Giovanni Oliveira 9 Fernando Aristeguieta 17 Camilo Sanvezzo

