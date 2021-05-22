Club Puebla vs Club Santos: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the semifinals in Liga MX

The Puebla Strip will look for the miracle in the Cuauhtémoc stadium receiving the visit of Santos Laguna in the second leg in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, to be held this Sunday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time by the signal of Aztec TV.

The Puebla team led by the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón You need to win by a difference of three goals or more without conceding goals to get to the final of Mexican soccer for better position in the table.

While the picture of the Warriors of the Uruguayan strategist Guillermo Almada a win, a tie with any score or loss by less than two scores would qualify the series for the title.

Despite being home to the Puebla Strip, Santos Laguna has eight games without losing defeat at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, with a record of three wins and five draws, being his last defeat by a score of 2-1 in the 2013 Clausura tournament.

