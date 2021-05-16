Club Puebla VS Atlas FC: Lineups for the second leg of the Liguilla MX

The Strip of Puebla this afternoon receives the whole of the Rojinegros del Atlas in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Closing 2021 of the MX League, with the need to win the game after losing the first leg 1-0 at the Jalisco Stadium.

Puebla, which made a great regular phase of the Clausura 2021 by getting directly into this Liguilla, lost the first leg 1-0 against Atlas, so they have to win the match yes or yes to advance to the next phase.

For its part, Atlas with a tie to zero goals or with goals, would manage to seal his pass and be among the four best teams in Liga MX, so the defensive facet will be vital for the Rojinegros to qualify.

It should be noted that in the event that Atlas scores a goal in Cuauhtémoc, the camoteros will have to win by a difference of two goals (3-1, 4-2, 5-3), because a global tie would give them the pass to the Rojinegros for the away goals.

Lineups

Puebla: Silva (p), Corral, Segovia, Perg, Salas, Reyes, Aguilar, Reyes, Ormeño, Escoto, Fernández.

Atlas: Vargas (p), Nervo, Santamaría, Barbosa, Angulo, Malcorra, Torres, Rocha, Márquez, Caraglio, Trejo.

