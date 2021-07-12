Club Puebla thrashes and humiliates Alebrijes from Oaxaca in friendly match

Club Puebla mercilessly beat Alebrijes de Oaxaca in a preparation match for the Apertura 2021, a friendly match held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

La Franja, with goals from Aristeguieta (3), Tabó (2), Salas and George Corral, Puebla beat the Expansion League team 7-1.

The Strip had planned a tour of the United States, however, due to the high number of infections that it presented prior to the trip, it canceled its tour instead, it had friendlies in the city.

Alebrijes from Oaxaca did not receive the slightest pity from the Puebla team, who are preparing with everything for the Apertura 2021.

In addition, Aristeguieta scored a hat-trick, leaving good feelings prior to being the substitute striker for Santiago Ormeño who will play in León.

