Club Puebla: The emotional message of Nicolás Larcamón after renewing with the Strip

After reaching the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Puebla Strip has reached an agreement with coach Nicolás Larcamón to remain at the institution for the next three seasons.

After the news, the Argentine strategist has manifested himself on social networks to reveal his feelings for continuing to lead the Puebla team with an emotional message addressed to the loyal fans of the club.

“Very motivated and grateful for this renovation !! I fully trust this project to continue building together as a TEAM the IDENTITY that this club deserves. Let’s go @ClubPueblaMX !! WE FOLLOW !!!”, he wrote next to a photo where he is shown signing the contract.

It should be noted that in the first tournament of coach Nicolás Larcamón at the head of the Puebla Strip he registered nine victories, seven draws and five defeats between regular role and league, to finish in third position in the general table.

