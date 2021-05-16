Club Puebla: Santiago Ormeño’s emotional message to the fans after advancing to the semifinals

The Puebla Strip managed to overcome the disadvantage in the first leg and beat the Rojinegros del Atlas, to become the first semifinalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Faced with this situation, striker Santiago Ormeño has addressed all the faithful Puebla fans on social networks with an emotional message after reaching the prelude to the final for the first time in 12 years.

“Proud of this team that never lowers its arms. Everyone’s effort and dedication are impressive! Thanks to the fans for their spectacular support !! There is little more left for the great goal, to continue like this! WE ARE GIANTS @ClubPueblaMX”, wrote next to the photos of the game back.

In the absence of two Quarterfinal qualifiers to be defined, the Puebla Strip is still waiting for its rival in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, which could be the Eagles of America, Rayados from Monterrey or Santos Laguna.

