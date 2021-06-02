Club Puebla: Santiago Ormeño did not leave on good terms with Nicolás Larcamón

In the absence of becoming official, Santiago Ormeño will come out of Club Puebla this summer, after his letter was bought by Pachuca Group, which is why he would be playing with the León Club or the ‘Tuzos’ team.

Ormeño says goodbye to the camotero team as the maximum Mexican network breaker in the football year, he even fought until the last day for the scoring championship; Despite that, the relationship with Nicolas Larcamón it didn’t end well.

According to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, the relationship was fractured as a result of the Uruguayan strategist’s decision to send him to the bench on the last day of Clausura 2021, giving him a few minutes and taking away the opportunity to compete for the scoring title. .

“The Argentine coach had some friction with the Mexican-Peruvian forward during the technical talks because the strategist sent him to the bench. But what bothered the player the most was what happened on the last day, when he could fight to be champion of scoring and DT only put him on the field for a few minutes in the second half. “

After his great season in Puebla, Santiago Ormeño will be a new player for Club León, the last champion of Mexican soccer. pic.twitter.com/YWHUzAUlwR – The Convocados Peru (@Losconvocadospe) May 27, 2021

The source indicates that they had some decisions in technical talks due to their decision to put him as a substitute in much of the Liguilla. The Mexican-Peruvian attacker said goodbye to all his teammates; however, he did not do it with Larcamón.