Club Puebla: Ricardo Gareca does not assure the presence of Santiago Ormeño in the Copa América

A few days ago, the coach of the Peruvian National Team, Ricardo Gareca, revealed the pre-list of players who could attend the Copa América, in which the name of Santiago Ormeño, attacker of Club Puebla.

In an interview for ESPN, the experienced strategist spoke about the call of one of the figures of the Closing 2021, indicating that despite appearing on the preliminary list, it does not ensure its presence in the summer tournament.

“The fact of including him in the list does not mean that suddenly one is going to summon him. They are simply guys who have possibilities to be on a list, we really want to communicate, not generate false expectations and anything like that, simply that he knows that We are following him and that he is a player of our liking for the military in the National Team “.

Gareca mentioned that he has not had direct contact with Ormeño to discuss his project with the Inca team and everything will depend on the moment he goes through with the rest of the other attackers.