Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón’s call for the first leg vs Club Santos

The Puebla Strip has landed in the Lagunera Region for the commitment corresponding to the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 League MX, as a visitor to Santos Laguna.

After missing the game back to the Rojinegros del Atlas, The front Christian Tabó It is the great novelty in the call of Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón for the first 90 minutes of the series against the Warriors.

Read also: Liga MX in mourning, Guillermo “Tigre” Sepúlveda, Chivas legend, passed away

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Antony Silva (P) Iván Rodríguez (P) George Corral Maximiliano Perg Lucas Maia Emanuel Gularte Juan Segovia Salvador Reyes Clifford Aboagye Daniel Aguilar Diego de Buen Israel Reyes Maximiliano Araujo Daniel Álvarez Omar Fernández Christian Tabó Santiago Ormeño Gustavo Ferrareis Guillermo Martínez Amaury Escoto