Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón warns Club Santos that they are going for everything in the second leg

The Puebla Strip goes in search of the miracle in the second leg in the semifinals of Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX when they receive the visit of Santos Laguna, for a place in the Mexican soccer final.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, coach Nicolás Larcamón warned the Warriors that the poblanos will fight until the end in order to reach the final of the contest.

“You don’t have to do something radical to go in search of what we have to achieve; to be an offensive, consistent team with good levels of forcefulness, you have to be the team we have been throughout the championship,” he declared.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that beyond the current scenario presented by the institution, there is confidence in what it represents to be one step away from being able to fight for the Liga MX title in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“Many times we lose sight of the privilege that being a player entails. They have a challenge ahead of them, to write a historical chapter in a traditional club, knowing that what is the prize is a championship final,” he said.

It should be noted that the Puebla Strip needs to win by three or more goals without receiving to be the second finalist in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, after a 3-0 disadvantage in the series against Santos Laguna.