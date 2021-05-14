Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón warns Atlas prior to the second leg in the league

The Puebla Strip will seek to reverse what happened in the first match at the Jalisco stadium, receiving the visit of the Rojinegros del Atlas, in the return game in the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, coach Nicolás Larcamón warned the Guadalajara team that they will see the best version of the Puebla team and having their minds set on managing to overcome the adverse score to advance to the semifinals.

“Puebla is going to be Puebla, which has shown character, football and determination, all of us who are angry have to jump onto the pitch and live until the last moment, it is a great night to demonstrate,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that it will be key to feel the support from the fans in the Cuauhtémoc stadium to continue aspiring to the title in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

“Tomorrow will be a great night for us and the fans, confident in making a great presentation and achieving the result. We have shown many attributes throughout this semester that prove the worth and character of this team,” he said.

And we will do it again, as in 82-83, 89-90, against Toluca with 10, against León in 5 minutes … total confidence in this team! LET’S GO FOR THAT TO SEMIFINALS, CHILDREN OF YOUR ENFRANJADÍSIMA! # PartidoAPartido with # LaFranjaQueNosUne https: //t.co/WI6qWyVG4N – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 14, 2021

The Puebla Strip needs to win by the minimum without conceding a goal or by difference of two or more goals to advance to the semifinals; while the Rojinegros del Atlas with any victory, draw or defeat by the smallest difference with goals would make them go to the next phase of the league.