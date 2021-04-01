Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón seriously sees the closing of the Clausura 2021 for the Strip

The Puebla Strip continues with the preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League, in local condition against Mazatlán FC in the present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, coach Nicolás Larcamón affirmed that the squad is aware that the last commitments in the regular role will take it as a final.

“For us it is an important match, we feel it as one of the finals that we are going to have until the end of the tournament. We are ambitious and we want to be in those privileged places,” he said.

Nicolás Larcamón, considers that @ClubPueblaMX will play 5 finals in search of the Liguilla. “For us it is an important match, we feel it as one of the finals that we will have until the end of the tournament. We are ambitious and we want to be in those privileged places ”. pic.twitter.com/e7NPZ8LNIh – PressPort (@PressPortmx) March 31, 2021

Regarding the match against Mazatlán FC, the Argentine strategist highlighted the career of the Mexican coach Thomas Boy praising his passage on the benches of the different clubs in Liga MX.

“Another great opportunity to face a great coach with a remarkable career with a journey and success as both a footballer and a coach is still a privilege,” he explained.

Are you ready guys? I am not listening to you! # LaFranjaQueNosUne goes for the points, children of its Enfranjadísima! RT if we add from to 6️⃣ in the percentage https: //t.co/hDCjiPrMe5 – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) March 30, 2021

The Puebla Strip seeks to resume the path of victory in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, by adding three games without winning to reach the seventh position in the general table with 17 points.