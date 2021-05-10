Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón sees Atlas as a complicated rival in the league

The Puebla Strip has started its preparation stage to face the first leg in the Quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in condition of visitor before the Rojinegros del Atlas.

In a press videoconference at the institution’s camp, coach Nicolás Larcamón affirmed that it will not be an easy test to face the Tapatío team and that they should not trust the rival.

“A series that will be highly contested, intense and very physical from two teams that do not wait, they are teams that plan to be aggressive regardless of the local or visitor condition, they will be 180 minutes of a very high level,” he said.

“It’s going to be 180 minutes of a very high level of intensity and demand” Listen to all the analysis of the DT of #LaFranjaQueNosUne of the Quarterfinals against Atlas This is # PartidoAPartido Click here to watch it! – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 10, 2021

Regarding the rumors about the forward’s future Santiago Ormeño At the club, the Argentine strategist made it clear that they are fully focused on the present and that they will talk about their contractual situation in the team at the time.

“There are contract terminations, transfers, renewals but that is not a reason to lose focus,” he said.

