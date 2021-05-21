Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón launches a claim for arbitration in the match against Santos Laguna

With a lapidary 3-0 against after playing the Ida against Santos Laguna de Torreón in the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, the coach of La Franja del Puebla, Nicolás Larcamón, assured that there is full confidence that they will be able to overcome the tie on Sunday in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the help of its people.

The camotero coach accepted that it is not the result that the Poblano team expected for this match, in addition to pointing out that the bulky scoreboard was too much of a punishment for him, since they generated some plays that they failed to specify and also paid dearly for defensive errors.

“It is not the result we expected, because of the team’s production I feel the result a bit bulky, we pay dearly for some specific errors, especially the first hour of the game, but this team has shown and we know what we are made of in the face of what it is going to be the second part of the series in Cuauhtémoc ”, he warned.

The coach of La Franja took the opportunity to send a message to the Puebla fans, asking for their support for the Vuelta match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, making the venue ‘feel’ so that the stage played on their side.

“That the stadium plays its game and that we do what depends on us, that we light up the stadium, we be a block and we go for everything to turn this series around because we know we have what,” said Larcamón.

Larcamón appealed to the character of the Puebla team to overcome adversity, recalling that in this same tournament they traced the tie to Atlas, in addition to coming from behind in some games of the regular phase, so that against Santos a new epic could be written in the history of the enfranñados.

“I never had a disadvantage of this type, but I have had to lose throughout this tournament, many disadvantaged situations that we reversed, not only the series against Atlas, the 2-0 with Toluca, against León, against Mazatlán, we have shown who we are in adversity and on Sunday we have another opportunity to write another spectacular chapter and we are going to do it, “he said.

Claim by arbitration.

The Puebla coach took the opportunity to leave a ‘stick’ for arbitration due to a foul that was scored in Santos ‘third goal, showing his annoyance at that’ detail ‘that harmed them, commenting that La Franja can bring some’ discomfort ‘with his presence in the Semifinals of Clausura 2021.

“The foul that they mark us in the third goal is impossible. It is one thing not to see something that happened, quite another thing is to see something that did not happen “

