Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón launches a challenging message to the Liga MX teams

The Puebla Club of Nicolas Larcamón is the feeling of Closing 2021, with 26 points and two rounds to play, the Stripe He assured playoffs as a local, however, the camoteros will be a rival that will complicate everyone, this was assured by the strategist.

“For any rival we will be a team that is going to break the balls. After that, undoubtedly we have to use much more than dedication and effort. Because if we were only that, you would remain irrelevant,” said the strategist in an interview with TV Azteca .

“It is a group that surrenders, that works barbarously. Not only do they defend the idea to the death, but they also feel like family. It makes us have an extra that not all teams have. And also, although many people do not mention them, there are many players who do a very quiet job and yet prepare to be at one hundred percent. That makes us have a plus, “he added.

Larcamón also spoke about his next rival, the Cougars, against which he could practically ensure a direct qualification for Liguilla with a victory and a combination of results.

“Now we have a hundred percent head against Pumas. We know that it is a game in which we play a lot of things. We meet again with our fans in our home. For us it is very important and luckily it could happen after this game And beat Pumas. And then Santos will come and we will continue building based on the next brick to do something important, “said the Argentine helmsman.

