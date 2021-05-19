Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón ‘excited’ the fans prior to the semifinals vs Club Santos

Football

The Puebla Strip continues in its preparation training in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, ahead of the first leg in the Liga MX semifinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to Santos Laguna.

Two days away to celebrate the first 90 minutes of the tie against the Warriors in the TSM stadium, coach Nicolás Larcamón continues to excite the Puebla fans with an emotional message on social networks.

“ALL TOGETHER Let’s go @ClubPueblaMX !! #vamospuebla”, he wrote next to the image of the Cuauhtémoc stadium at the end of the game against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

After said publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the Angelópolis did not wait, where they are excited to return to a final of the MX League with the following messages.