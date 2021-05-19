Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón ‘excited’ the fans prior to the semifinals vs Club Santos

The Puebla Strip continues in its preparation training in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, ahead of the first leg in the Liga MX semifinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to Santos Laguna.

Two days away to celebrate the first 90 minutes of the tie against the Warriors in the TSM stadium, coach Nicolás Larcamón continues to excite the Puebla fans with an emotional message on social networks.

“ALL TOGETHER Let’s go @ClubPueblaMX !! #vamospuebla”, he wrote next to the image of the Cuauhtémoc stadium at the end of the game against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

After said publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the Angelópolis did not wait, where they are excited to return to a final of the MX League with the following messages.

Come Profe confidence to 100 to look for a good result in Torreón – J. Pablo P. Martinez (@pablodelafranja) May 18, 2021

To look for away goals, if you can damn it! ⚪ – // DeTka \ (@ DeTKa06) May 18, 2021

Greetings teacher and much success in the semifinal, we will be supporting you as it should be and congratulations … – Brian Montiel (@brianMIB) May 18, 2021

This is how we want to celebrate the championship with you, Prof Larcadeus, we Pueblans say thank you for this great moment, a leader and a motivator with a winning mentality like you was needed a long time ago. Greetings – isai suarez (@isuarezr) May 18, 2021

We must win in Torreón prof and see you on Sunday on the court – Alan O. (@AlanOrtu) May 18, 2021

Come on Larca !!! Keep making us dream !!! – KNIRUFO (@LDCANINO) May 18, 2021

Nico Larcamon is my pastor and I will lack nothing – Jaime Hdez (@eltiojaimito) May 18, 2021

All my trust in you teacher! – Memo RX (@ memorx95) May 18, 2021